WATCH: Priyanka Chopra, Sushmita Sen, Malala Yousafzai talk about the importance of women empowerment

Despite the active global campaigning for gender equality, it goes without saying that it is still a distant dream. We continue to live in a patriarchal society where the birth of a girl is hailed as a setback. However, this too cannot be denied that women today are walking the untrodden path and going an extra mile, sometimes even leaving their male counterparts behind. The examples are plenty. From Priyanka Chopra, who has made a huge splash on foreign shores to Kalapana Chawla, who was the first Indian-origin woman in space, women are proudly showcasing their indomitable spirit.

Collating these examples, a new video, titled ‘Fly’ celebrates these achievements. From Sushmita Sen to Indra Nooyi, these women in the video will inspire and motivate you with their words. While former IPS officer Kiran Bedi reveals how her father was at the point of disinheritance for sending his daughters to school, Nooyi advises to look at one’s job as a calling.

