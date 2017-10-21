Latest News
  • Watch: New Assam tourism video featuring Priyanka Chopra will make you fall in love with the state

Watch: New Assam tourism video featuring Priyanka Chopra will make you fall in love with the state

Priyanka Chopra is seen wearing the traditional Assamese mekhela chador and practicing the steps of Bihu, the state's folk dance in the video.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 21, 2017 12:55 pm
priyanka chopra, priyanka chopra assam tourism, priyanka chopra assam video, priyanka chopra asom tourism video, priyanka chopra assam video viral, priyanka chopra latest video viral, indian express, indian express news, priyanka chopra best, Assam Tourism, Assam Tourism capping, awesome Assam campaign, Priyanka Chopra, the brand ambassador of Awesome Assam campaign, features in the latest promo. (Source: SB Entertainment/YouTube)
Related News

Assam tourism’s latest ‘Awesome Assam’ campaign, which signed Priyanka Chopra as a brand ambassador in 2016, launched its tourism promo featuring the actress and the video is absolutely breathtaking. The three and half minutes-long clip starts with the Quantico actress wearing the traditional Assamese mekhela chador and practicing the steps of Bihu, the state’s folk dance. With a melodious song playing in the background, the promo grabs the attention of the viewer by showcasing various traditions, dances, festivals, temples and scenic locations of the state. The montage beautifully captures the essence of the place and its people, depicting a unique reflection of the Northeast. While, the soothing music is sure to captivate the viewer, it is the distinctive locations and alluring culture showcased throughout the video that is captivating.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Mar 20: Latest News