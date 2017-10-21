Watch: New Assam tourism video featuring Priyanka Chopra will make you fall in love with the state

Priyanka Chopra, the brand ambassador of Awesome Assam campaign, features in the latest promo. (Source: SB Entertainment/YouTube) Priyanka Chopra, the brand ambassador of Awesome Assam campaign, features in the latest promo. (Source: SB Entertainment/YouTube)

Assam tourism’s latest ‘Awesome Assam’ campaign, which signed Priyanka Chopra as a brand ambassador in 2016, launched its tourism promo featuring the actress and the video is absolutely breathtaking. The three and half minutes-long clip starts with the Quantico actress wearing the traditional Assamese mekhela chador and practicing the steps of Bihu, the state’s folk dance. With a melodious song playing in the background, the promo grabs the attention of the viewer by showcasing various traditions, dances, festivals, temples and scenic locations of the state. The montage beautifully captures the essence of the place and its people, depicting a unique reflection of the Northeast. While, the soothing music is sure to captivate the viewer, it is the distinctive locations and alluring culture showcased throughout the video that is captivating.

Watch the video here.

