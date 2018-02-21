Who has the better wink? Priya Varrier or this guy?!

Priya Varrier Varrier winked her way to the hearts of people. (Source: Sarcasm Facetory/Facebook) Priya Varrier Varrier winked her way to the hearts of people. (Source: Sarcasm Facetory/Facebook)

You are a social media outcaste if you do not know who Priya Prakash Varrier — aka the girl who winked her way to the hearts of people — is. The clip from the Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love featuring Varrier went viral in no time during Valentine’s Week and since then she has become a social media sensation. There have been countless memes made on her wink and, at present, she has more followers than Mark Zuckerberg on Instagram. While we are all for her wink, we present to you another video by Argentinian actor and dancer Luciano Rosso and leave the choice to you to decide who winks better. Without taking sides let us just add here that Rosso too does a great job at it.

Watch the video.

Watch Varrier in the viral song.

