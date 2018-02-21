  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

Who has the better wink? Priya Varrier or this guy?!

Priya Prakash Varrier's wink has gained a separate identity of sorts after a clip from the Malayalam film 'Oru Adaar Love' featuring her went viral. Countless memes have been madeon it and at present Varrier has more followers than Mark Zuckerberg on Instagram.

Written by Ishita Sengupta | New Delhi | Updated: February 21, 2018 6:33 pm
priya varrier, priya varrier wink,Oru Adaar Love, priya varrier video, priya varrier wink video, priya varrier viral video, priya varrier memes, priya varrier instagram, indian express, indian express news Priya Varrier Varrier winked her way to the hearts of people. (Source: Sarcasm Facetory/Facebook)

You are a social media outcaste if you do not know who Priya Prakash Varrier — aka the girl who winked her way to the hearts of people — is. The clip from the Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love featuring Varrier went viral in no time during Valentine’s Week and since then she has become a social media sensation. There have been countless memes made on her wink and, at present, she has more followers than Mark Zuckerberg on Instagram. While we are all for her wink, we present to you another video by  Argentinian actor and dancer Luciano Rosso and leave the choice to you to decide who winks better. Without taking sides let us just add here that Rosso too does a great job at it.

Watch the video.

Watch Varrier in the viral song.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Feb 21: Latest News