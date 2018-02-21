Priya Prakash Varrier’s wink gets a fan in Baba Ramdev in this hilarious spoof video

Priya Prakash Varrier’s playful wink from the upcoming Malayalam film ‘Oru Adaar Love’ seems to have found a fan in non other than, Baba Ramdev. (Source: Rofl James/Twitter) Priya Prakash Varrier’s playful wink from the upcoming Malayalam film ‘Oru Adaar Love’ seems to have found a fan in non other than, Baba Ramdev. (Source: Rofl James/Twitter)

If you thought Internet’s obsession with Priya Prakash Varrier and her innocuous wink was a fad that is now slowly fading, then you probably need to reconsider. Now, Varrier’s playful wink from the upcoming Malayalam film ‘Oru Adaar Love’ seems to have found a fan in Baba Ramdev. Well, not really, but this spoof video showing the yoga guru going gaga as Varrier ‘winks’ at him is going viral on the Internet. The video, being shared on Twitter, has stills of Varrier from the trailer of the film, which shows her winking and shooting a kiss with a handgun. But unlike how the teaser showed her co-star swooning in response, the video has Ramdev filling in the shoes with, honestly, more pro-active expressions.

In case you want to see the video (again) that got Varrier an overnight Internet celebrity status, then watch it here.

