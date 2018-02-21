  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News

Priya Prakash Varrier’s wink gets a fan in Baba Ramdev in this hilarious spoof video

The video shows Priya Prakash Varrier winking and shooting a kiss with a handgun. But unlike how the teaser has her co-star swooning as a response, the video has Ramdev filling in the shoes with, honestly, more pro-active expressions.

Written by Soumya Mathew | New Delhi | Updated: February 21, 2018 12:00 pm
priya prakash varrier, priya prakash varrier the wink girl, priya prakash varrier wink baba ramdev, priya prakash varrier wink videos, priya prakash varrier baba ramdev spoof, Indian Express, Indian Express news Priya Prakash Varrier’s playful wink from the upcoming Malayalam film ‘Oru Adaar Love’ seems to have found a fan in non other than, Baba Ramdev. (Source: Rofl James/Twitter)

If you thought Internet’s obsession with Priya Prakash Varrier and her innocuous wink was a fad that is now slowly fading, then you probably need to reconsider. Now, Varrier’s playful wink from the upcoming Malayalam film ‘Oru Adaar Love’ seems to have found a fan in Baba Ramdev. Well, not really, but this spoof video showing the yoga guru going gaga as Varrier ‘winks’ at him is going viral on the Internet. The video, being shared on Twitter, has stills of Varrier from the trailer of the film, which shows her winking and shooting a kiss with a handgun. But unlike how the teaser showed her co-star swooning in response, the video has Ramdev filling in the shoes with, honestly, more pro-active expressions.

In case you want to see the video (again) that got Varrier an overnight Internet celebrity status, then watch it here.

 

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Feb 21: Latest News