Video: Listen to Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier (of the cute wink fame) beautifully sing ‘Channa Mereya’

You’d have to be a social media outcaste if you haven’t yet come across this Malayalam song clip that has taken over the Internet by storm, this Valentine’s Week. Part of the newly-released song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from the upcoming film Oru Adaar Love, the adorable clip – in various shapes and forms – is everywhere. However, it is not only the song that has captured people’s attention, rather it is this adorable flirtatious exchange between the girl and the boy that has sent people on social media into a tizzy.

Following the clip going viral, the actress in question — Priya Prakash Varrier — has become an online sensation. Her face has not only been replicated across memes and photos, but one can easily call her the face of India’s Valentine’s Day celebrations this year. If you too are one of those enamoured with her or are plain curious about the ‘girl with the cute wink’ then we have something in store for you. While Varrier’s video from the film is breaking the Internet, another video of her singing Channa Mereya has resurfaced. In this, she beautifully croons the song from the 2017 Ranbir Kapoor-Anushka Sharma-starrer film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and has our heart (again).

Watch the video here.

In case you arrived late to the party and are curious about the clip, watch it here.

Watch the entire song here.

