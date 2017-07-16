Latest News

WATCH: Private jet flies over models’ heads as they are busy posing on the highway

In the video one can see the models standing on airstrip as a private plane takes off right over their heads. The models can even be seen cheering along. However, the violation of security rules has not gone unnoticed.

One might argue that life influences art, but things in everyday life are seldom how we read in books or watch in films. But sometimes, things actually can be more dramatic, and this video posted by news agency ANI proves that. In it, one can see some models standing on airstrip, and seemingly posing when a private plane takes off right over their heads. Completely unperturbed, the models can even be seen cheering after the incident. However, the violation of security rules has not gone unnoticed. ANI, while sharing the video, also stated that Directorate General of Civil Aviation(DGCA) sources have confirmed that probe has already begun.

