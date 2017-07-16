WATCH: Private jet flies over models’ heads as they are busy posing on the highway

The models can be seen cheering on in the video. (Source: ANI/Twitter) The models can be seen cheering on in the video. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

One might argue that life influences art, but things in everyday life are seldom how we read in books or watch in films. But sometimes, things actually can be more dramatic, and this video posted by news agency ANI proves that. In it, one can see some models standing on airstrip, and seemingly posing when a private plane takes off right over their heads. Completely unperturbed, the models can even be seen cheering after the incident. However, the violation of security rules has not gone unnoticed. ANI, while sharing the video, also stated that Directorate General of Civil Aviation(DGCA) sources have confirmed that probe has already begun.

Watch the video here.

Models stood on airstrip as pvt plane took off from right behind them, DGCA Sources say probe has begun for aviation security rules violation pic.twitter.com/CjP5WHPkjd — ANI (@ANI_news) July 14, 2017

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd