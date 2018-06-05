WATCH: Taylor Swift’s speech supporting the LGBTQIA community is absolutely soul-stirring

Taylor Swift might be a successful musician no less, but when it comes to being a good ally for the LGBTQI community, the country musician proved that she had her heart in the right place here as well. During her concert recently at Chicago’s Soldier Field, Swift reached out to the community with a soul-stirring message. According to the billboard reports, she was about to perform on her new song ‘Delicate‘, before which she gave a heartfelt message dedicated to the LGBTQIA community, emphasising on how the world will become a beautiful place once everyone is free to live and love anyone they like. “It’s very brave to be vulnerable about your feelings in any situation, but it’s even more brave, to be honest about your feelings and who you love when you know that it might be met with adversity from society,” Swift told those who had come to listen to her.

The message resonated with many belonging to the community and its allies, as they took to the social media to express their happiness and laud Swift’s effort. “This month and every month I want to send my love and respect to everybody who has been brave enough to be honest about how they feel, to live their lives as they are, as they feel they should be, as they identify,” she had further said.

Yesss!!! Happy #pride month for this month and the rest to come!

🏳️‍🌈❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 — Nicole (@n_delorbe24) June 4, 2018

This is why I adored @taylorswift13 It’s all about love and respect.❤️🌈🙏🏼 — Marvin John (@marvhin2ne4) June 3, 2018

I can’t even imagine how great these spoilers are. #TSwifton — Casimir Dynak (@TheCaz23) June 4, 2018

THE FACT THAT SHE DID THAT SPEECH IN HER RAINBOW DRESS….. I LOVE LIFE AND TAYLOR SWIFT AND BEING GAY pic.twitter.com/SGkhynhb3f — shining like fireworks over your sad empty town (@tswiftlesbian) June 3, 2018

I loved everything about #RepTourChiacgo but the best part was @taylorswift13 giving a pride speech while wearing a rainbow dress ❤️❤️❤️ #reputation #ReturnOfTheQueen — Becky Winters (@its_b_dubs31) June 3, 2018

TAYLOR SWIFT REALLY DEDICATED DELICATE TO THE GAYS AND DID A WHOLE SPEECH ABOUT PRIDE MONTH, SHES RAISING MILLIONS FOR THE LGBT+ COMMUNITY pic.twitter.com/oVQhpCLfVG — crystal ☾ | london night 2 (@swiftistrouble) June 3, 2018

Every year, the LGBTQIA community celebrates their freedom, asserts their rights and holds peaceful, vibrant and colourful pride marches and events in the month of June, commemorated as the Pride Month. These events aim to urge the society to be more inclusive when it comes to accepting sexual minorities.

