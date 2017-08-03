Latest News

WATCH: This Prateik Babbar video will tell you why it’s time we STOP judging others

The video gives a full three minutes dekko of Prateik Babbar's life, but puts forth a point: "Don't talk to Prateik about the 'D' word. Avoid topics like 'rehab', 'recovery' and overdose.' He gets nervous." The message is to keep judgement and sensationalism at bay.

A lot of times, media personnel have come under the scanner for being too intrusive when it comes to interviewing a celebrity. Especially if it is somebody like Prateik Babbar, who battled drug addiction, lost his mother, the beautiful yesteryear actor Smita Patil when he was just 13, then lines get blurred and people ask questions that border on insensitivity and apathy. Which is why, it is important to watch this UnBlushed video by Culture Machine. The video gives a full three minutes dekko of Babbar’s life, but puts forth a point: “Don’t talk to Prateik about the ‘D’ word. Avoid topics like ‘rehab’, ‘recovery’ and overdose.’ He gets nervous.”

The message is to keep judgement and sensationalism at bay, because it is important to understand the person’s struggles, EVEN IF he or she is a celebrity.

Watch the video here.

  1. S
    Suman Sinha
    Aug 3, 2017 at 8:11 pm
    Wrong information , Prateek was not 13 when Smita died, rather Smita died at his birth
    Reply
