WATCH: If you loved the PPAP viral song, you will love its orchestral version even more!

Looking back at 2016, the Internet gave us more reasons than one to remember the year for the longest time. Just like in the year 2012, when the K-Pop song Oppa Gangnam Style by Psy broke the Internet’s records, the PPAP (Pineapple Pen, Apple Pen) song by Japan’s comedian Pikotaro is creating records. While people couldn’t resist humming along to the catchy, yet absurd lyrics of the song, it also went on to make a Guinness World Record as the shortest song to enter the US Billboard Hot 100 Chart. Pikotaro has now come up with an orchestral version of the PPAP song, and has us absolutely enchanted, again!

Pikotaro, whose original name is Kosaka Daimaou, is seen in his golden-bling outfit that was as eye-grabbing as the lyrics of the song were catchy, in the latest version. The video shows him singing with a choir as he rings in the new year, with the viral song’s orchestral version.

The original version of the song which was released on YouTube in September 2016, got a lot of traffic on the Internet, just like Korean pop singer Psy did with his Gangnam Style on YouTube. And the orchestral version of PPAP too, doesn’t seem disappointing to the loyal fans.

