VIDEO: Pope Francis STOPS popemobile to check on policewoman thrown off horse

Most VIPs are accompanied by multiple security guards and police officers during their official tours and visits. The top-notch protection helps them be safe from any mishap that is about to happen. But, what if the security guards themselves face some trouble?

In one such incident, a guard safeguarding Pope Francis during a procession in Chile, ended up being caught in an uncomfortable situation when the horse she was riding started acting up. In a video, which surfaced on the Internet, the policewoman is seen being thrown off her horse as the pontiff passed by. Quick to notice the accident, Pope Francis immediately stopped his popemobile and got off to check the injured officer.

Watch the video here.

Break in protocol — Pope Francis stops the popemobile to attend to a policewoman who was thrown off her horse as he passed behind her in Iquique, Chile pic.twitter.com/eSU41Cw5By — AFP news agency (@AFP) January 18, 2018

Impressed with the Pope’s prompt reaction, many applauded his behaviour on social media.

wow — the Pope hops off the popemobile after a police officer was thrown off her horse in Chile. he doesn’t even hesitate pic.twitter.com/nnhRNsi3O8 — J.D. Durkin (@jiveDurkey) January 18, 2018

Falling off your horse isn’t cool but when you call for assistance and the first unit on scene is the Pope, your day might be improving… @VPDHorses http://t.co/MXYK3D3KDr — Det James Hooper (@4Echo13) January 18, 2018

