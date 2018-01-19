Latest News

VIDEO: Pope Francis STOPS popemobile to check on policewoman thrown off horse

A video of Pope Francis surfaced on the Internet in which he can be seen stopping his popemobile to check on a policewoman, who fell off her horse. Many social media users are lauding the prompt reaction of the Pope.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 19, 2018 9:40 pm
Pope Francis, Pope Francis Chile moment, Popemobile Pope Francis video, Pope Francis security guard stop, viral videos, Indian express, Indian express news Many lauded the action of Pope Francis, who immediately stopped his popemobile. (Source: AFP/Twitter)
Related News

Most VIPs are accompanied by multiple security guards and police officers during their official tours and visits. The top-notch protection helps them be safe from any mishap that is about to happen. But, what if the security guards themselves face some trouble?

In one such incident, a guard safeguarding Pope Francis during a procession in Chile, ended up being caught in an uncomfortable situation when the horse she was riding started acting up. In a video, which surfaced on the Internet, the policewoman is seen being thrown off her horse as the pontiff passed by. Quick to notice the accident, Pope Francis immediately stopped his popemobile and got off to check the injured officer.

Watch the video here.

Impressed with the Pope’s prompt reaction, many applauded his behaviour on social media.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 19: Latest News