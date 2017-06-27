Latest News
  • This video of policemen taking care of Muslims offering namaz on Eid is going viral on social media

This video of policemen taking care of Muslims offering namaz on Eid is going viral on social media

In this video, the policemen on duty next to a bunch of Muslims offering their Eid namaz can be seen helping those praying by making sure their mats stay in place and there is no disruption in their prayers.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 27, 2017 2:17 pm
eid namaz, eid namaz police video, policemen helping muslims offer namaz, eid 2017, eid al fitr namaz video, indian express, indian express news In less than a day, the video has garnered more than half-a-million views and close to 16,000 shares. (Source: News Nayak/Facebook)
Related News

On June 25, Muslims around the world celebrated Eid al-Fitr, the day that marks the end of the month-long fast kept for the good will and betterment of the world during the holy month of Ramadan. On the occasion, the social media space was buzzing with people wishing each other Eid Mubarak, and the heartening aspect was that the wishes came from across communities, and not only Muslims.

Among the many positive stories being shared online, this video is one of them. In this, the policemen on duty next to a bunch of Muslims performing their Eid namaz can be seen helping those praying by making sure their mats stay in place and there is no disruption in their prayers.

Though many can say the policemen were doing their duty, people on social media have been praising the policemen for their sensitivity and positive actions. Within less than a day the video has garnered more than half-a-million views and close to 16,000 shares. The thousands of comments on the video are also extremely positive and laudatory of the policemen’s actions.

Watch the video here.

 

indianexpress.com could not independently verify details regarding where the video was shot and by whom. It was uploaded on Facebook by a news outfit called News Nayak.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. M
    Munzir Baig
    Jun 27, 2017 at 3:11 pm
    Hats off to our Police. This will happen only in India, where all religions are so integrated and form one nation True India.
    Reply
    1. M
      Mir Mohammed Ali Khan
      Jun 27, 2017 at 3:11 pm
      This harmony of Hyderabad
      Reply
      1. I
        IslamForFoools
        Jun 27, 2017 at 2:36 pm
        I have seen police lathicharging on Ganesh festival and even not allowing proper Ganesh visarjana . Hindu police does this to Hindus, and they become gentlemen for terrorists
        Reply
        1. M
          Munzir Baig
          Jun 27, 2017 at 3:09 pm
          Insane saffron Fool spotted
          Reply
          1. S
            Sanghiterrorist
            Jun 27, 2017 at 3:13 pm
            Fry teri ? A hindu terrorist spotted. Is praying terrorism? Are u sane?
            Reply
          Best of Express
          Buzzing Now
          Top News
          Jun 27: Latest News