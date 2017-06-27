This video of policemen taking care of Muslims offering namaz on Eid is going viral on social media

In less than a day, the video has garnered more than half-a-million views and close to 16,000 shares. (Source: News Nayak/Facebook) In less than a day, the video has garnered more than half-a-million views and close to 16,000 shares. (Source: News Nayak/Facebook)

On June 25, Muslims around the world celebrated Eid al-Fitr, the day that marks the end of the month-long fast kept for the good will and betterment of the world during the holy month of Ramadan. On the occasion, the social media space was buzzing with people wishing each other Eid Mubarak, and the heartening aspect was that the wishes came from across communities, and not only Muslims.

Among the many positive stories being shared online, this video is one of them. In this, the policemen on duty next to a bunch of Muslims performing their Eid namaz can be seen helping those praying by making sure their mats stay in place and there is no disruption in their prayers.

Though many can say the policemen were doing their duty, people on social media have been praising the policemen for their sensitivity and positive actions. Within less than a day the video has garnered more than half-a-million views and close to 16,000 shares. The thousands of comments on the video are also extremely positive and laudatory of the policemen’s actions.

Watch the video here.



indianexpress.com could not independently verify details regarding where the video was shot and by whom. It was uploaded on Facebook by a news outfit called News Nayak.

