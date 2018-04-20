CCTV Video: SHOCKING moment when bus misses GIRL’s HEAD by inches when PRANK goes wrong

The CCTV footage shows the girl was pushed by her friend as they were walking together on the sidewalks. (Source: Sosnowiec998/ Facebook) The CCTV footage shows the girl was pushed by her friend as they were walking together on the sidewalks. (Source: Sosnowiec998/ Facebook)

In a shocking video captured on CCTV, a girl was miraculously saved after her head almost came under a moving bus. In a prank, horribly gone wrong, the 17-year-old girl was pushed from the pavement by her friend while they were walking together. The girl lost her balance and fell into the road as the big red bus passed them. The back wheels of the bus were only inches away from her head as she fell. The incident took place in Czechowice-Dziedzice in Poland and the police released the footage.

The footage shows, the girl standing up and is hugged by her friend who pushed her in the first place. According to reports, he escaped from what could have been fatal with only some minor bruises.

The friend who pushed her was fined by the police for her actions and are investigating the case further. “However, regional police commander wants to press charges against her for endangering life. If found guilty she could spend a year in prison,” The Daily Mail added.

