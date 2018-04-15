Poila Baisakh 2018: Songs that celebrate the Bengali New Year

Poila Baisakh or Bengali New Year is celebrated with much gusto every year. (Source: Saregama Bengali/YouTube) Poila Baisakh or Bengali New Year is celebrated with much gusto every year. (Source: Saregama Bengali/YouTube)

Poila Baisakh or the Bengali new year is one of the most anticipated festivals by Bengalis all across the globe. The day (April 15) marks the beginning of the Bengali financial year and is celebrated with full gusto on the first day in the month of Baishak. On this day, people go to temples in the morning, seeking blessing from God for a good year ahead and merchants and traders go to temples and conduct special puja at their shops. And amidst all this, the air grows thick with the smell of traditional Bengali delicacies and songs.

On Poila Baisakh, people listen to songs that speak of a new hope and usher in a new year.

ALSO READ | Amid Poila Boishakh festivities, the Kheror Khata has turned its final page this year

Ushering in Baisakh, this song remains one of the most popular songs to be played during that day. Watch the video here.

It is the day of hope and happiness and this song perfectly encapsulates this mood. Watch the video here.

It is the day marked with new-ness and this song celebrates that. Watch the video here.

The day signifies hope and so this song talks about that. Watch the video here.

This song too occupies a similar terrain and speaks of a new day, of a new hope. Watch the video here.

How are you celebrating Poila Baisakh? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd