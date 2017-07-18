WATCH: This poem on ‘Millennials Romance’ is the most relateable thing you will watch today

The poem strikes a chord. (UnErase Poetry/YouTube) The poem strikes a chord. (UnErase Poetry/YouTube)

On social media and elsewhere there are several articles dissecting Millennials and their attitude. Generally referred to the those who were born between early 1980s and the late 1990s, or sometimes at the start of 1982 or 1984 and the late 1990s, Millennials are often criticised for their laid back attitude and their confused stance in life. And among other things, they are believed to perceive love differently. Millennials have a different take on it, and if you ask, they will tell you how difficult it is to put into words. But Jackie Thakkar tries to make sense of it in his spoken poem “Millennial Romance”. Thakkar talks about the general attitude of the Millennials, their refusal to get attached and their tendency to seek love by swiping right. The poem is extremely relateable and will touch a chord.

Watch the video here.

