WATCH: This guy scolding his dogs for creating a mess is the cutest thing you will see today

Ever left your pets alone? Here is a video of a guy scolding his pets after they messed up the kitchen by spreading trash around. And, by the look of it, the three canines seem to be really sorry for what they've done.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 18, 2018 8:09 pm
man scolding dogs, man scolding dog videos, dog videos, animal funny videos, funny videos, Indian express, Indian express news Ever scolded your pet for being naughty? (Source: Queen Khan/You Tube)
Often we humans capture various moments of their pets doing adorable things in various places. However, there have been numerous videos of pets being scolded for all the naughty things they do and that is exactly what this 2.03-minute clip is about. Pets – just like children – when left alone, tend to take advantage of the freedom and create a ruckus around the house, and that is what happened when a this guy left his three dogs alone at home.

In a clip, which has gone viral on social media, the owner is seen scolding the three canines who have not just dirtied the kitchen by spreading the trash around, but also created a mess in the living room. While the man is scolding the pets, they constantly look around for an escape.

