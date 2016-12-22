Watch: These Christmas messages for Syrian refugees by Londoners will restore your faith in humanity

The presenter asked people shopping at a Christmas market to share their messages for the Syrian refugees in the country. (Source: Shape History/Youtube) The presenter asked people shopping at a Christmas market to share their messages for the Syrian refugees in the country. (Source: Shape History/Youtube)

There is no escaping the harsh reality of Aleppo and the Syrian refugees fleeing the country to save their lives. If the images of children and helpless innocents from the war-torn country hasn’t teared you up, the ‘last call’ messages that have flooded Twitter will definitely break your heart.

Alongside these heart-wrenching tales, there is also an alarming rise in Islamophobia and negative notion about Syrian refugees in many European countries. The recent horrific bus attack in Berlin didn’t do much to better things either. But as part of a social experiment, a group decided to show a Syrian refugee what people actually thought about them coming into another country. In the video, Londoners were asked to share their message for the refugees Syria.

And their words are sure to restore your faith in humanity.

With Christmas cheer in the air in the West and people all pumped up with festive fever, these refugees have been battling for life and shelter. Social media campaign agency at Shape History carried out a small experiment in the UK capital and asked residents if they had any Christmas message for the Syrians refugees in the country. The agency’s host Mike Buonaiuto asked many people how they felt and positive responses were heart-warming. However, Bouonaiuto was not alone. He was accompanied by a Syrian national, Bayan, who heard the messages discreetly over a headphone.

Many agreed that they could not even begin to imagine what the Syrians are going through, and said they were all welcomed in the city of London. Some even shared their message in broken Arabic and it brought tears to Bayan listening to the messages at a distance. He was brought over to meet some of them too, and was greeted by a warm hug and lot of affection.

Presenter Bouonaiuto explained to one woman that Bayan himself had spent 48 hours in a cardboard box on the back of a truck driving across Jordan before he safely reached the UK.

Among videos of bleeding children who rarely cry and citizens fleeing war being slammed away, this video is what the world needs to see and the timing is just right.

