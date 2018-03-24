WATCH: People come together to save a man trapped inside a car on fire

Not all heroes wear capes. (Source: KKTV 11 News/Facebook) Not all heroes wear capes. (Source: KKTV 11 News/Facebook)

While maintaining social decorum and public safety is the official responsibility of the police and the government in general, sometimes a quick response and intervention by citizens can also do a lot of good. Something similar happened in Pennsylvania when a vehicle lost control, crashed into other cars and flipped over. In no time, the car caught fire, with the driver trapped under it. Instantly, a crowd gathered around the area and a few people came forward to help the victim.

A video, which was uploaded by KKTV 11 News Facebook handle, shows a group of people trying to help. While one man jumped on top of the vehicle, other tried to push the car over to get the driver out. Soon, the police arrived and along with the help of the people around, the driver was dragged out.

Watch the video here:

