Watch: Airline passenger gives a bawling child a ‘taste of his own medicine’ by screaming right back

Take tips from him. (Source: Mike Jacobs/Youtube) Take tips from him. (Source: Mike Jacobs/Youtube)

What’s one of the worst things that can happen on a long flight? A bawling kid, that’s what! Imagine having to listen to a cranky child all through the flight, and it’s not like you can go somewhere thousands of feet above sea level either. Both you and the kid are stuck in this aerial metal tube. Destiny.

Which is why when American comedian Mike Jacobs filmed himself aboard a flight around a year back complaining about how much he ‘loved’ (not!) flying, as this child kept bawling in the background, a co-passenger giving the kid a taste of his own medicine seemed hilarious. As Jacobs was filming himself, another irritated passenger decided to return the favour to the child, and screamed right back at him.

Oh the satisfaction!

No wonder Jacobs just burst out laughing.

Watch the video here.

