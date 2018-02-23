VIDEO: Dhol players surprise passengers as Air India resumes non-stop flights for Amritsar-Birmingham after 8 years

Watch the dazzling dhol performance for passengers flying in the Birmingham-Amritsar Air India flight! (Source: Birmingham Airport/Twitter) Watch the dazzling dhol performance for passengers flying in the Birmingham-Amritsar Air India flight! (Source: Birmingham Airport/Twitter)

Passengers on an Air India flight were in for a surprise when direct flights were resumed between Birmingham and Amritsar after a long gap of eight years. To celebrate the special moment, the airlines planned a musical treat for the passengers. Before the take-off, people were greeted with a dazzling dhol performance and the excitement was on a new high. A video that surfaced on social media put the spotlight on how the passengers couldn’t stop cheering for the enthusiastic dhol players.

“The addition of Amritsar is great news for our passengers offering greater choice, flexibility and convenience. The celebrations for the inaugural flight yesterday were fantastic and show the amount of excitement and support for this route,” Vishwanath Panyam, Manager- Birmingham, Air India said in the official statement. The video that was posted on Facebook by Dhol Blasters captured the excitement, and it soon went viral with more than 17,000 views, at the time of writing.

Watch the video here.

