Latest News

Hilarious! Parents talk to their kids about sex (not the birds and the bees)

This social experiment cuts through the chase of parents avoiding talking to their kids about sex, and has them actually telling their offspring how they were born. There are no substitute words or euphemisms. It's all straight cut. And believe it or not they actually use words like 'vagina' and 'penis'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 9, 2017 4:43 pm
parents tell kids about sex, children tell parents about virginity, funny viral videos, parents tell kids how they were born, indian express, indian express news The reaction of the children on being told how they were born is hilarious. (Source: Break Clips/YouTube)
Related News

It is no secret that the topic of sex is treated with extreme caution in our society. But we’re not the only ones. Around the world, parents often cook up stories on how kids are actually born, when they’re faced with the dreaded question from their offspring: Where do we come from?

Following this, and hopefully many years later, parents dread the talk about “the birds and the bees”, but this social experiment cuts through the chase and has parents actually telling their kids how they were born. There are no substitute words or euphemisms. It’s all straight cut. And believe it or not they actually use words like ‘vagina’ and ‘penis’.

Apart from being a refreshing change, one must watch the video to see the reactions on the children’s faces. From disbelief to utter shock, one cannot help but laugh watching the video.

Watch the video here.

 

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 09: Latest News