Top Stories

VIDEO: Parents find condoms in son’s room, what happens next is quite a shocker

To mark World AIDS Day and spread awareness about safe sex, a video on social media has taken a interesting stance on the issue. The 1.03 minute clip shows Indian parents talking to their son after finding a packet of condoms in his room.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 1, 2017 7:53 pm
world aids day, parents son video, parents find condoms with son, son caught with condoms You better wait for the climax. (Source: MTV India/Facebook)
What would happen if your parents found a pack of condoms in your room? Quite possibly, this would lead to an awkward conversation. Irrespective of one’s age, whenever Indian parents want to have a ‘birds and bees talk’, it often converts into a ‘not so a comfortable situation’ for both the parties. Interestingly, something of similar sorts is brought out in a video posted by MTV India on social media. Though, the topic of discussion is a packet of condom, the issue is not what we expect it to be. The 1.3-minute clip has a humorous take on parent-child relationship and how an awkward ‘safe-sex’ conversation should take place.

Watch the video here:

On the occasion of World Aids Day, this video adds a fascinating twist to the ‘birds and bees’ conversation.

