WATCH: Pakistani version of Despacito has ‘Yeh bik gayi hai gormint’ aunty ‘singing’ it and it’s hilarious

Someone wore their creative caps and used the golden words of 'Yeh bik gayi hai gormint' and few other viral content from Pakistan and made a rather interesting Pakistani version of the Spanish song, Despacito. The song was posted on Facebook and it already has more than 6,000 reactions and shares at the time of writing.

By: Trends Desk | Published:July 9, 2017 11:26 am
despacito, pakistani version of despacitio, yeh bik gayi hai gormint aunty, viral videos, indian express, indian express news The popularity of the song Despacito refuses to die down. (Source: Aafeen/YouTube)
You ought to be living under a rock if you have not heard the song Despacito. Puerto Rican singers Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s creation Despacito has taken the Internet by storm and people just cannot seem to get enough of it. Though it has been a while since the song released, its numerous mash-ups and covers refuse to die down.

And the latest in line is a rather amusing Pakistani version of the song. Remember the elderly woman from Pakistan who in July 2016 fed up with the government had famously said, “Yeh bik gayi hai gormint?” Her words and her face have been immortalised on social media as countless memes were made on it. Now, someone put on their creative caps and used her golden words and a few other viral content from Pakistan to come up with a Pakistani version of the Spanish song. The song was posted on Facebook and it already has more than 6,000 reactions and shares at the time of writing.

