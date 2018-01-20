WATCH: An old video of Pakistani singer Nazia Hassan leaves Twitterati nostalgic

An old interview of Nazia Hassan, who sang ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’, has gone viral. (Source: Ikaveri/Twitter, Wikimedia Commons) An old interview of Nazia Hassan, who sang ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’, has gone viral. (Source: Ikaveri/Twitter, Wikimedia Commons)

Does the song Aap Jaisa Koi Meri Zindagi Mein Aaye ring a bell? The song, sung by popular Pakistani singer Nazia Hassan, created quite a buzz when it first appeared in the Bollywood movie Qurbani. Hassan started her career in music at the young age of 10 and became a sensation across India and Pakistan. Known as the ‘Queen of Pop’ in South Asia, her English single Dreamer Deewane made her the first Pakistani singer to make it to the British charts.

Interestingly, an old interview of the singer, which was recently posted on social media has gone viral. Captioned “You’ll fall in love with the simplicity and innocence of Nazia Hasan in this interview by the brilliant Tabassum,” the 2.19-minute clip shows young Hassan coyly responding to the questions of the dynamic Tabassum.

Watch the video here:

You’ll fall in love with the simplicity and innocence of Nazia Hasan in this interview by the brilliant Tabassum. pic.twitter.com/DDrAkddaF7 — kaveri (@ikaveri) January 19, 2018

Once posted, many people on social media shared it along with their memories of the singer and commented how young she was when the video was shot. Many also went on to say how her death was a huge loss for the music industry. Check out some of the reactions here.

Aaahhh this is so cute and makes me kind of sad — ayatollah of rock and rolla (@BucketheadCase) January 19, 2018

Love Nazia Hassan so much. Gone too soon. — Vivek Tejuja (@vivekisms) January 19, 2018

Absolutely adorable! Can’t believe she is no more. 😢 — Nat Iyer (@IyerNat) January 19, 2018

Also Tabassum is the inspiration for how to keep the conversation going by ‘acha maine ye bhi suna hai’ instead of ‘aur batao’ — aNaNd (@sliceme) January 19, 2018

Man, so damn sweet. She was what, 16 or 17 here? Such a tragic loss for all of us. It’s almost gonna be 20 years!!! 😲 — Sandhya Ramesh (@sandygrains) January 19, 2018

One memory of this song : years back at Ruia college fest, a senior college girl once dedicated this track to Arun Kothari (he was a hot professor) during the jam session…He was seated, shyly blushed a deep crimson & smiled. That song has conveyed many a message to the crushes. — 👀 (@maverickfoodie) January 19, 2018

The post had collected over 1,800 retweets and 3,000 likes, at the time this article was written.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd