WATCH: An old video of Pakistani singer Nazia Hassan leaves Twitterati nostalgic

An old interview of popular Pakistani singer Nazia Hassan has gone viral on Twitter. While many shared their memories of the singer, others commented how her death was a big loss for the music industry.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 20, 2018 5:28 pm
Pakistani singer Nazia Hassan, Nazia Hassan interview, Nazia Hassan viral video, Nazia Hassan singer, viral videos, Indian express, Indian express news An old interview of Nazia Hassan, who sang ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’, has gone viral. (Source: Ikaveri/Twitter, Wikimedia Commons)
Does the song Aap Jaisa Koi Meri Zindagi Mein Aaye ring a bell? The song, sung by popular Pakistani singer Nazia Hassan, created quite a buzz when it first appeared in the Bollywood movie Qurbani. Hassan started her career in music at the young age of 10 and became a sensation across India and Pakistan. Known as the ‘Queen of Pop’ in South Asia, her English single Dreamer Deewane made her the first Pakistani singer to make it to the British charts.

Interestingly, an old interview of the singer, which was recently posted on social media has gone viral. Captioned “You’ll fall in love with the simplicity and innocence of Nazia Hasan in this interview by the brilliant Tabassum,” the 2.19-minute clip shows young Hassan coyly responding to the questions of the dynamic Tabassum.

Watch the video here:

Once posted, many people on social media shared it along with their memories of the singer and commented how young she was when the video was shot. Many also went on to say how her death was a huge loss for the music industry. Check out some of the reactions here.

The post had collected over 1,800 retweets and 3,000 likes, at the time this article was written.

