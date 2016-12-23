WATCH: Pakistani journalists hounding German official is the most hilarious video on the Internet today

Uploaded by a Twitter user Umer Tareq, the video has a group of men complete with cameras and mikes hounding a German Consulate officer Martin. (Source: Umer Tareq/Twitter) Uploaded by a Twitter user Umer Tareq, the video has a group of men complete with cameras and mikes hounding a German Consulate officer Martin. (Source: Umer Tareq/Twitter)

Journalists are expected to go to the farthest extent to unravel the truth and present it to the society. But just how far would you go to interrogate someone’s conscience? It seems the Pakistani media persons have just the right tricks up their sleeves on how to conduct a perfect interview. An old video that surfaced on Twitter recently shows some journalists questioning a German consulate officer and it is the kind of stuff that will leave you in splits instantly!

Uploaded by a Twitter user Umer Tareq, the 2.5 minute video has a group of men complete with cameras and mikes hounding a German Consulate commercial officer, who said his name is Martin. Throughout the clip, the men are seen trying hard to accuse him of drunk driving, while he clearly states that he doesn’t drink. What makes the video absolutely hilarious is how amidst allegations made in funny, broken English, they also manage to ask him, “You tull? (You drunk?)”.

At one point, one of the reporters challenge him to come with them to a hospital to check if he really is ‘sober’. The officer readily agrees, saying he had no problem going to one, because he isn’t drunk. The reporter seems taken aback with his quick retorts, so much so, that for about the next 30 seconds he is absolutely speechless.

Watch the video here.

This shit gets funnier every time you watch it, Pakistani journos at their very best 😅pic.twitter.com/D28hWwfTvc — Umer Tariq (@UmerTareq) December 22, 2016

Though the video is going viral now, the incident reportedly took place in 2011. The German official had apparently slammed his vehicle into a police van parked at a traffic signal in Karachi. He was arrested and then released five hours later.

This is not the first time that a Pakistani journalist has made headlines for their exceptional interviewing skills. Earlier, a Pakistani reporter decided to report the death of humanitarian Abdul Sattar Edhi lying down in his grave. In another instance, Geo News reporter Amin Hafeez, popular for his ‘funny’ reporting skills decided to talk to buffaloes on how cattle in Lahore are using the foot over bridge to cross a busy road!

