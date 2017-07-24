WATCH: This Pakistani twins’ instrumental cover of Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You is the best thing you will hear today

The cover is performed by the duo- Sharoon and Haroon Leo. (Source: Leo Twins/YouTube) The cover is performed by the duo- Sharoon and Haroon Leo. (Source: Leo Twins/YouTube)

The fame of Ed Sheeran’s single ‘Shape of You’ hardly requires any validation. The song dominated music charts, not only in the UK or in the US but worldwide for months. And such is the popularity of the song that innumerable covers and mash ups of the song followed. The latest to join in is a soothing instrumental cover of the hit single by Pakistani twins — Sharoon and Haroon Leo. Known collectively as Leo twins on social media, they do a fantastic job in giving a desi twist to the song. In the video uploaded online one can see the duo performing the song with guitar and violin and the result is brilliant.

Watch the video here.

Ed Sheeran’s hit single has several impressive covers. But there were also several parodies that were made out of it. Remember the Biryani anthem?

Watch the video here.

There is also a beautiful Carnatic mix of the song.

Watch the video here.

