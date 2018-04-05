WATCH: This Pakistani fan’s reaction after Salman Khan being jailed is going viral, AGAIN!

The Salman Khan fan urged to the police to put him behind the bars! (Source: Viral Indian/ Facebook) The Salman Khan fan urged to the police to put him behind the bars! (Source: Viral Indian/ Facebook)

Salman Khan was convicted by the Jodhpur court in the highly controversial blackbuck poaching case on Thursday (April 5). The Bollywood superstar was convicted in the case while other actors, co-accused in the case — Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Saif Ali Khan were acquitted. Khan has been charged under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and was sentenced to a 5-year jail term. As the quantum of the punishment was known, social media sites buzzed with jokes and memes. However, not everyone was happy. Salman-loyalists were saddened by the news and many took to Twitter to share their pain.

Amid all these clamours, one video by a Pakistani Salman is going viral. In the footage, the fan is seeing urging the police to put him behind the bars! Yes, it happened. However, the video is from 2015 when a Mumbai court convicted him in a 2002 hit-and-run case. Although later the ruling was overturned by another court and he was acquitted.

Watch the video here:

Have you met a die-hard Salman Khan fan like him before?

