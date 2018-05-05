WATCH: Akshay Kumar’s comedy scenes to epic IPL moments, this Pakistani channel reacts to all things Indian

This Pakistani channel reacts to almost everything that is trending in India. (Source: Pakistani Reacts/YouTube) This Pakistani channel reacts to almost everything that is trending in India. (Source: Pakistani Reacts/YouTube)

Remember how Kanan Gill and Biswa Kalyan Rath created quite a buzz on social media with their quirky movie reviews? The two comedians became quite popular among the youth for picking various Bollywood movies and satirically deciphering them scene-by-scene. Seems like a Pakistani YouTube channel is on a similar quest.

Going by the name, the channel Pakistani Reacts posts videos to review various movies, places, songs, dance shows, and even cricket matches! But what’s common is that most of it is from India.

From Akshay Kumar’s best comedy scenes to Bollywood stars who were background dancers once and even epic moments from IPL matches, the subject of their videos varies drastically. The hosts, Moon Khan and Aqsa Malick, give reactions to different clips from the country. While it isn’t the best of the lot on the Internet, many users seem to be hooked to their content.

