Pakistani-American actor Kumail Nanjiani uses humour in his commencement address to make valid points

Kumail Nanjiani, the Pakistani-American actor who is best known for his role in popular series ‘Silicon Valley’, has been winning hearts with his humour and ability to make people smile in the grimmest situation. Recently, the Karachi-born stand-up comedian went back to his alma mater Grinnell College in Iowa and won the hearts of hundreds of students with his funny and evocative speech. Nanjiani who is an alumnus of Grinnell College’s 2001 batch was invited to deliver the 2017 Commencement Address at his college, and his speech is a must watch.

Right from cracking jokes about how dropping out of school was better” and graduating is “mistake” he gave enough reasons for the audience to laugh, but subtly he also spoke about the most important things of the hour. From Donald Trump’s tweets to how he was asked to “Go back to India”, he highlighted what it means to be an immigrant in the US and how to tackle racism with humour and goodness. And as he put it in his speech, “Refugees are people who risked everything and left their homes in search of better lives for them and their families. What could be more American than that?”

Watch his full speech here

He also shared how his Pakistani family welcomed his wife and was happy to welcome a non-Muslim person into their midst. As his personal love story has now been transformed into a film where he has taken humour to explain crisis and difference opulent among communities, here’s the trailer to his just released film –‘ The Big Sick’, which also stars Anupam Kher.

