‘Pakistan Zindabad, Hindustan Zindabad!’: Video of India-Pak cricket fans bonding in England goes viral

Is all the hate worth it? (Source: Voice of Ram/Facebook) Is all the hate worth it? (Source: Voice of Ram/Facebook)

Ever since India’s loss to Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Final, people on the Internet have been on an overdrive. From sulking Indian cricket fans to ecstatic fans of Pakistan – there was no dearth of explicit display of emotions on social media. But unusually, and pleasantly so, along with all the hate that trolls propagated on social media, there were people from both sides of the border sharing and spreading love with each other. Just like this video, showing India and Pakistan cricket fans revelling after the match in England, in what seems like a London tube. From chants of “Pakistan zindabad, Hindustan zindabad” to “We love India, we love Pakistan” — these fans clearly were far from upset. The video, shared on Facebook page Voice of Ram, has got over 56,000 shares in a short span of time.

ALSO READ | This woman’s Facebook post to heartbroken cricket fans after India’s loss to Pakistan is a must read

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd