Video: Pakistani groom’s brother and co. dance to ‘Let it go’ from Frozen at the wedding

Adding to the showsha around Pakistani weddings on the Internet, now it is another video from a wedding across the border that has got the Netizens hooked.(Source: Aurangzeb A Rathore/Facebook) Adding to the showsha around Pakistani weddings on the Internet, now it is another video from a wedding across the border that has got the Netizens hooked.(Source: Aurangzeb A Rathore/Facebook)

We have had quite a few fascinating wedding videos going viral from Pakistan. From grooms making grand entries — as Undertaker and Triple-H respectively to going around interviewing people at your wedding with a mike because you are a journalist, Pakistani weddings seem to have become more fun than they were before. Adding to the showsha, now it is another video from a wedding function across the border that has got the Netizens hooked. While dancing to thumping desi beats and dhol music is not unusual at weddings, three guys chose Frozen‘s Let It Go to do a memorable performance on and thanks to the Internet, their dance is the talk of the Internet town. The men, in traditional wedding wear, are seen expressively matching steps to the music of Let It Go and evidently having fun while at it.

Watch the video here.

The video was shared on Facebook by Aurangzeb A Rathore, who is also one of the three guys dancing in the clip. Rathore told indianexpress.com that he was dancing at his brother’s wedding function and chose to perform on a song like this because he thought they wouldn’t really leave an impact on people by just dancing.

