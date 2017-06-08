WATCH: Have you heard of the awesome ‘Justin Bibis’ from Pakistan?

These two women and their Justin Bieber songs are winning the Internet. (Source: Laughter World/Twitter) These two women and their Justin Bieber songs are winning the Internet. (Source: Laughter World/Twitter)

How many of you went to Justin Bieber’s concert in Mumbai this year and thought it was a major buzzkill? No, seriously, a lot of people were seriously let down by the fact that Bieber was lip-syncing throughout the concert. As a result, Twitter was obviously rift with rants by people who said they’d have listened to his YouTube playlists instead. Well, another thing you can do is, listen to these absolutely amazing Pakistani Justin Bibis. A BBC report of two girls Saania and Muqqadas Tabaydar known as ‘Justin Bibis’ garnered a lot of attention a while back. Now, it is two other women, who seem to have sung songs with the original ‘Justin Bibis’, who are now stirring up a storm on the Internet.

Watch them win hearts singing Bieber’s ‘Baby’, here.

Here are more videos of these amazing Pakistani women, who might as well give the Canadian pop-singer a run for his money, with their stunning singing skills.

