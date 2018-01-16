VIDEO: Pak actress Saba Qamar’s appeal for justice for Zainab Ansari will leave you teary-eyed

Although said emotionally, Saba Qamar’s stand on the issue is nevertheless thought-provoking. (Source: A Plus Entertainment/YouTube) Although said emotionally, Saba Qamar’s stand on the issue is nevertheless thought-provoking. (Source: A Plus Entertainment/YouTube)

As the world is still trying to come to terms with the heartbreaking news of the kidnap, rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab Ansari in Pakistan, it is a video of Hindi Medium actor Saba Qamar that is now getting the Netizens to sit up and notice. On being asked about her reaction to the incident, Qamar said she didn’t know whom to appeal to (for justice). An emotional Qamar said that all they needed was justice for Zainab. She further said that she felt dead hearing about the tragedy in spite of not being related to Zainab. She asserted that she is a fighter and if those supposed to ensure protection and safety of the citizens were firing bullets at them instead, then “tomorrow we could do whatever we want to with the guy (who raped and killed Zainab) if we find him,” she continued.

Shaken by the incident, protests broke out in various parts of Pakistan.

