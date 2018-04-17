Pak actress Aisha Khan’s adorable dance with husband on Despacito is going viral

The beautiful bride and her husband are seen slowly picking up the rhythm as they danced along with the others to the 2017 smash hit number. (Source: Adeez TV/YouTube) The beautiful bride and her husband are seen slowly picking up the rhythm as they danced along with the others to the 2017 smash hit number. (Source: Adeez TV/YouTube)

Probably among the latest to join the Despacito-craze across the globe, Pakistani actress Aisha Khan danced along with husband Major Uqbah Khan at her wedding. A video of the couple matching steps as they grooved to the peppy number, originally sung by Peurto Rican Luis Fonsi featuring rapper Daddy Yankee, has gone viral on the Internet, with many hailing as the couple’s attempt as absolutely adorable. The beautiful bride and her husband are seen slowly picking up the rhythm as they danced along with the others to the 2017 smash hit number. With that, another video gets added to the ever growing list of dance covers of the song. Watch the video here.

Here are the previous Despacito covers that got the world to sit up and notice.

VIDEO: These dancers play ‘Despacito’ by foot piano and with acrobatics

VIDEO: Shiamak Davar’s sensuous ‘Despacito’ choreography will blow your mind away

VIDEO: This Despacito cover played on 2 calculators will make you tap your feet

WATCH: This Spanish, English and Hindi cover of ‘Despacito’ is the best thing you will hear today

Adorable, isn’t it?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd