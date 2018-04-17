Presents Latest News

Pak actress Aisha Khan’s adorable dance with husband on Despacito is going viral

A video of the couple matching steps on their wedding as they grooved to the peppy number, originally sung by Peurto Rican Luis Fonsi featuring rapper Daddy Yankee, has gone viral on the Internet, with many hailing as the couple's attempt as absolutely adorable.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 17, 2018 12:26:55 pm
Probably among the latest to join the Despacito-craze across the globe, Pakistani actress Aisha Khan danced along with husband Major Uqbah Khan at her wedding. A video of the couple matching steps as they grooved to the peppy number, originally sung by Peurto Rican Luis Fonsi featuring rapper Daddy Yankee, has gone viral on the Internet, with many hailing as the couple’s attempt as absolutely adorable. The beautiful bride and her husband are seen slowly picking up the rhythm as they danced along with the others to the 2017 smash hit number. With that, another video gets added to the ever growing list of dance covers of the song. Watch the video here.

Here are the previous Despacito covers that got the world to sit up and notice.

Adorable, isn’t it?

