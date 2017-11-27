Padmavati: This freestyle version of Deepika Padukone’s Ghoomar will win your heart; watch video

This freestyle dance to the Deepika Padukone’s Ghoomar has been shared over 22,000 times at the time of writing. (Source: Dance n Inspire/Facebook) This freestyle dance to the Deepika Padukone’s Ghoomar has been shared over 22,000 times at the time of writing. (Source: Dance n Inspire/Facebook)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati might be mired in controversy but there is no denying at how popular the song Ghoomar is. The song starring Deepika Padukone made a splash on social media and has more than 58 million views at the time of writing. Much like other popular songs, several covers of Ghoomar have been floating on social media. There have also been several videos of people dancing to the song that have gone viral. And while most of us have seen Padukone twirling on the song, have you wondered how doing a freestyle on the song would be like? Well, if you are curious then you must watch this video where two men dance on it with effortless style. The video has been shared over 22,000 times at the time of writing and is definitely worth a watch.

Watch the video here.

