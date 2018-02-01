VIDEO: Ranveer Singh’s Khalibali from Padmaavat gets Gangnam Style remix

A mashup of the of the recently released song Khalibali from Padmaavat and Psy’s hit song Gangnam Style is the current flavour on social media (Source: T Series/YouTube) A mashup of the of the recently released song Khalibali from Padmaavat and Psy’s hit song Gangnam Style is the current flavour on social media (Source: T Series/YouTube)

After braving a series of controversies, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, has finally released and cine-goers cannot get enough of the songs. While cheerleaders at an NBA match danced to Ghoomar, some families in the US booked an entire movie theatre to watch the film. And now the attention’s shifted a bit from Padukone’s Ghoomar to Singh’s Khalibali. A mashup of the of the recently released song Khalibali and Psy’s hit song Gangnam Style is the current flavour on social media and indeed it is difficult, and the screen and music match is so brilliant that it’s difficult to believe it’s not how the originals play. Singh’s energetic moves are in tune with the hit song and the result is a rather fascinating.

Watch the song here.

Watch the original song here.



