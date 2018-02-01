VIDEO: Ranveer Singh’s Khalibali from Padmaavat gets Gangnam Style remix

  • Associate Sponsor
A week after Padmaavat's release, a mashup of the of the recently released song Khalibali starring Ranveer Singh and Psy's hit song Gangnam Style is being widely shared on social media and it is indeed difficult to imagine that this wasn't the original combination.

Written by Ishita Sengupta | Published: February 1, 2018 6:26 pm
padmaavat, padmavati, deepika padukone, ranveer singh, shahid kapoor, padmavati controversy, ghoomar song, khalibali, gangnam style, khalibali gangnam mashup, indian express, indian express news A mashup of the of the recently released song Khalibali from Padmaavat and Psy’s hit song Gangnam Style is the current flavour on social media (Source: T Series/YouTube)
After braving a series of controversies, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, has finally released and cine-goers cannot get enough of the songs. While cheerleaders at an NBA match danced to Ghoomar, some families in the US booked an entire movie theatre to watch the film. And now the attention’s shifted a bit from Padukone’s Ghoomar to Singh’s Khalibali. A mashup of the of the recently released song Khalibali and Psy’s hit song Gangnam Style is the current flavour on social media and indeed it is difficult, and the screen and music match is so brilliant that it’s difficult to believe it’s not how the originals play. Singh’s energetic moves are in tune with the hit song and the result is a rather fascinating.

  1. Nilesh Jain
    Feb 1, 2018 at 6:32 pm
    Research can be done on what liQour does to mind in tropical countries. It will speak for itself.
    Reply
    Feb 01: Latest News