VIDEO: Deepika Padukone shares clip of cheerleaders dancing to ‘Ghoomar’ during NBA match

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat has been embroiled in controversy for a long time now. Starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, the release of the period drama was delayed — from December 1 to January 25; and in a new version of the Ghoomar song, the costume of Deepika Padukone was edited to cover her exposed midriff with VFX effects.

Even after the release, controversies surrounding the film refuse to die down as the Karni Sena recently attacked a school bus ferrying little children as a protest to the stay on Padmaavat’s ban. Nevertheless, it seems like people are enjoying the film and its songs overseas. Recently, during an NBA match, American-Indian dancers enthralled the audience by grooving on the song Ghoomar. Onlookers caught a glimpse of the moment during the match between Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat, and videos of the cheerleaders’ performance soon went viral on the Internet.

What’s more, Padukone also shared a clip posted by the National Basketball Association (NBA). “Revisit the mesmerising moment when the sights and sounds of Ghoomar from Padmaavat took over Charlotte!” she captioned it.

