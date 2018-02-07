VIDEO: AIB’s new song by kids after the Padmaavat-related attack on a school bus is a must-watch

  • Associate Sponsor
AIB has come out with a satirical video highlighting various events and attacks that have taken place amidst the Padmaavat protests. In the 2.38- minute clip, children sing out about the recent attack on a school bus in a way that would force you to sit up and take notice.

Written by Avantika Chopra | New Delhi | Published: February 7, 2018 4:06 am
padmaavat, padmaavat karni sena, karni sena aib padmaavat, AIB school bus attack ”Ao maaro humein”: Highlighting the recent attack on a school bus amidst Padmaavat protests, AIB’s video brings some serious issues to the fore. (Source: All India Bakchod/YouTube)
A day prior to the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial film Padmaavat, protests broke out in at least six states across India. Among the several attacks a school bus with children in Gurugram was also targeted. A video of the event surfaced on social media, where children were seen huddled in the bus. The bus was attacked with stones and sticks and, according to the school staff, even the police couldn’t control them.

While Karni Sena is being blamed for the attack that they have denied being a part of, and the leader has been taken into custody, the Gurugram Police has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe attack. Highlighting the same incident, AIB has come out with a satirical video stating the things that are currently happening around the country, indirectly calling out to the authorities to take action.

In the 2.38-minute clip, children sing out the events and bring out some serious point about the ongoings. The video is being highly circulated online, and has been trending high on Youtube.

Watch the video here:

However, Karni Sena has denied the attack and instead stated that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is the one behind the attack on school bus in Gurgaon.

