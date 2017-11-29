VIDEO: Cold-hearted man leaves dog to freeze to death; pours cold water on her and drives her out in the snow

Though the animal activists were able to free the dog from the ice, it unfortunately did not survive. (Source: You Should Know/YouTube) Though the animal activists were able to free the dog from the ice, it unfortunately did not survive. (Source: You Should Know/YouTube)

When it comes to unconditional love, dogs often top the list. However, of late many of us have come across stories narrating brutalities done against these innocent creatures. Adding to the list is an incident that reportedly happened in Yakutsk, Russia, which is the coldest city in the world.

According to DailyMail, a pet owner deliberately froze his pet dog after pouring water on it and then driving it out in the cold. The incident came to light when animal activist volunteers found the dog in a frozen state, who was whimpering with only a single paw free to move. The rest of the body was frozen solid to the ground. While the activists did manage to free the dog from the ice and rush it to the vet, the animal did not survive. A female volunteer told the news website, “The eyes, I will never forget them. Did you ever see a man who wanted to live but who was already dying?” Demanding action against the owner, a petition has been signed by over 10,000 Russians. The man, who is responsible for the act, has not been named but is said to have earlier neglected the dog.

Watch the video here:

Such videos really do make us question the existence of humanity.

