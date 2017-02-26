Trending News

Oscars 2017: You can’t handle how brutally honest these trailers for all the nominated movies can be

Enjoy!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:February 26, 2017 10:00 pm
oscars 2017, academy awards, 86 academy awards, La La Land, Manchester By the Sea, Lion, Arrival, Hell or High Water, Moonlight, Hidden Figures, Fences and Hacksaw Ridge, priyanka chopra, indian express, indian express news Brutally honest and terribly funny, these trailers will make you laugh the night away.

The 89th Annual Academy Awards are just around the corner, and we’ve all got our eyes trained on who will win what. Of course, now that Leonardo di Caprio has finally one Oscar down, we can breathe somewhat easy, but then we have a suddenly politically charged Hollywood, so we’re very sure – and welcoming – of the countless Donald Trump-targeted speeches that will grace the Dolby Theatre stage. And as we wait to find out what Priyanka Chopra will be wearing, let’s not take away the very reason these awards are held – the movies!

This year, La La Land, Manchester By the Sea, Lion, Arrival, Hell or High Water, Moonlight, Hidden Figures, Fences and Hacksaw Ridge are all vying for the award of Best Picture, and if you haven’t seen all of them yet, these guys have come up with special trailers that are ‘Oscar-verified’ to give you an idea of which one will walk away with the win.

Brutally honest and terribly funny, these trailers will make you laugh the night away.

Watch them here.

 

