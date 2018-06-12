Video of old woman from Madhya Pradesh working as a typist is just the motivation you need

The video shows the woman confidently typing into the typewriter, with impressive speed and enthusiasm. (Source: Hatinder Singh/Twitter) The video shows the woman confidently typing into the typewriter, with impressive speed and enthusiasm. (Source: Hatinder Singh/Twitter)

In case you have even a minimum of five excuses for not getting things done, we’d say, save it! A video of an old woman working on a typewriter has gone viral ever since Hatinder Singh shared it on Twitter. Posting the video, Singh claims in the caption that the woman belongs to Madhya Pradesh and sits in front of a collector’s office, working as a Hindi typist. She is subsequently seen confidently typing into the typewriter, with impressive speed and enthusiasm.

“This Video Is From Madhya Pradesh Where An Old Lady Infront Of Collector Office Works As A Hindi Typist And Types Documents And Drafts Of People. Look At Her Speed And Enthusiasm At The Age When Most Of The Older Ones Stop Working. Let’s Make Her Famous As A Mark Of Respect.”

Talking to indianexpress.com, Singh said that the video was recorded in Sehore in MP. Upon being asked about the authenticity of the video, he said he received it on WhatsApp. Meanwhile, watch the video here.

Inspiring, right?!

