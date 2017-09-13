Video: He had NO MONEY, but then they came along and here’s what happened next

The video, quite naturally, has gone viral. (Source: The video, quite naturally, has gone viral. (Source:

As a part of the experiment, an elderly actor goes to a supermarket, on four different occasions, and while paying pretends to discover that he is $2 (approximately Rs128) short. And each of the four times, someone or the other in the supermarket offers to pay that deficit money. At the end of the video, the four people are informed that the bank will pay for their groceries bought that day.

Though the video was posted in 2016, it still remains relevant in the present context.

Watch the video here.

