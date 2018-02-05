WATCH: Old man gets stuck on ad board after falling from balcony; firefighters come to the rescue

  • Associate Sponsor
In a freak fall, an old man was rescued by firefighters after he got stuck in an advertising board outside his building. The 86-year-old man fell from his balcony on the second floor.

Written by Avantika Chopra | New Delhi | Published: February 5, 2018 9:51 pm
old man. balcony fall. old man china fall balcony, old man falls off balcony in china, Indian express, indian express news The 86-year-old man fell from his balcony on the second floor and got stuck on an advertising board. (Source: CCTV+/YouTube)
Firefighters save the life of an 86-year-old man, who fell from his balcony and got stuck on an advertising board installed outside his building. The rescue team arrived at the scene and tried to get the man out by pulling him, but were not able to due to the steel bars. They then tied the old man to a rope and went up a ladder to get him down. The rescue operation was recorded on camera and in the 0.53- minute clip, the firefighters can be seen climbing up the the advertising hoarding to cut off the steer bars and get the man out. According to CCTV+, the old man fell from his balcony on the second floor in Anqing City, China.

Watch the video here:

