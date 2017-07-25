Watch: ‘OH DILPREETO!’, this hilarious-o Punjabi version of Despacito will make your day

You will not be able to take the lyrics out of your mind. (Source: Old Delhi Films/YouTube) You will not be able to take the lyrics out of your mind. (Source: Old Delhi Films/YouTube)

No matter how hard you try, you could not not have heard Despacito yet. This Spanish song, created and sung by Puerto Rican singers Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, has gone insanely viral and has inspired numerous covers and mash-ups. But no matter how catchy the song is, most of us, sadly, cannot understand the lyrics. But to end our woes, a new desi version of the song has been uploaded online where ‘Despacito’ has been replaced by ‘Oh Dilpreeto’.

Giving the original song a completely new Punjabi twist, the singer tries to woo the woman he likes, Dilpreet, with this version of Oh Dilpreeto. The song is extremely entertaining, and if you don’t believe us then sample these lyrics: “Mere aage sab ladke mosquito, keh de haan, I’m very dheeto, ohh Dilpreeto! (I make all other boys look like mosquitoes; Please say yes, I am very stubborn-o, Ohh Dilpreeto!)” This is just the tip of the iceberg.

Watch the video here.

If you are still confused about the lyrics of the song, let Google translate help you. Yes, you read that right. There is another video online that shows how the song would be if it was translated by Google.

Watch the video here.



