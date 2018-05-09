WATCH: Obsessed with virtual reality? This theatre will take you into a magical world

The 12-metre wide sphere can hold around 45 people at one time, where they walk down a glass observation bridge.(Source: Techinsider/Twitter) The 12-metre wide sphere can hold around 45 people at one time, where they walk down a glass observation bridge.(Source: Techinsider/Twitter)

If the idea of immersing into virtual reality intrigues you, then how fascinated will you be with a theatre that not only lets you experience VR but takes it to a whole new level? A spherical projection theatre located in Gwangju National Science Museum, South Korea, exposes its visitors to a “no-headset, no-glasses” environment, where people are left to witness a created universe.

The 12-metre wide sphere can hold around 45 people at one time, where they need to walk down a glass observation bridge. Interestingly, the images in the sphere were created by 12 projectors and each session is 15-minutes long. Wondering what all can you see in the theatre? Check it out here:

Watch the video here:

