Wednesday, May 09, 2018
WATCH: Obsessed with virtual reality? This theatre will take you into a magical world

A spherical projection theatre located in Gwangju National Science Museum, South Korea, exposes its visitors to a 'no-headset, no-glasses' environment. The clip has left social media users stupefied.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 9, 2018 7:09:28 pm
vr theatre, visual reality theatre, VR video, what is vr, vr videos, viral viral videos of VR, indian express, indian express news The 12-metre wide sphere can hold around 45 people at one time, where they walk down a glass observation bridge.(Source: Techinsider/Twitter)
If the idea of immersing into virtual reality intrigues you, then how fascinated will you be with a theatre that not only lets you experience VR but takes it to a whole new level? A spherical projection theatre located in Gwangju National Science Museum, South Korea, exposes its visitors to a “no-headset, no-glasses” environment, where people are left to witness a created universe.

The 12-metre wide sphere can hold around 45 people at one time, where they need to walk down a glass observation bridge. Interestingly, the images in the sphere were created by 12 projectors and each session is 15-minutes long. Wondering what all can you see in the theatre? Check it out here:

Watch the video here:

Would you want to give this a try? Tell us in the comments’ section below.

