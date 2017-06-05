Latest News

WATCH: This viral video of a nun playing keepy-uppy with a policeman is so much fun

This is an unlikely sight, for sure.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 5, 2017 5:28 pm
nun playing football, viral video, policemen and nun playing football, funny nun videos, indian express, indian express news The nun showed off some serious football skills in the video. (Source: Garda Síochána – Cork, Kerry & Limerick – Southern Region/ Facebook)

Top News

A nun wearing a habit almost always seems sombre and serious. Defying this well-accepted stereotype, recently a video was posted on Facebook where an Irish nun can be seen playing football with a policeman. Both of them can be seen playing wearing their respective uniforms, and needless to say people are loving this unlikely match. The police officer has been identified as Garda O’ Connel, playing keepy-uppy with an unnamed nun from the Dominican order in the city of Limerick in southwest Ireland. The video has 11,000 likes and almost 14,000 shares at the time of writing.

Watch the video here.

More Top News

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

Jun 05: Latest News