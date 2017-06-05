WATCH: This viral video of a nun playing keepy-uppy with a policeman is so much fun

The nun showed off some serious football skills in the video. (Source: Garda Síochána – Cork, Kerry & Limerick – Southern Region/ Facebook) The nun showed off some serious football skills in the video. (Source: Garda Síochána – Cork, Kerry & Limerick – Southern Region/ Facebook)

A nun wearing a habit almost always seems sombre and serious. Defying this well-accepted stereotype, recently a video was posted on Facebook where an Irish nun can be seen playing football with a policeman. Both of them can be seen playing wearing their respective uniforms, and needless to say people are loving this unlikely match. The police officer has been identified as Garda O’ Connel, playing keepy-uppy with an unnamed nun from the Dominican order in the city of Limerick in southwest Ireland. The video has 11,000 likes and almost 14,000 shares at the time of writing.

Watch the video here.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd