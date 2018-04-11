‘Dog meat festival is NOT in the North East, it’s in China!’ This video on North East stereotyping is an eye-opener

Stand-up comedian Abhineet Mishra5-minute clip on North East stereotypes is as hilarious as it is food for thought.. (Source: Abhineet Mishraa/YouTube) Stand-up comedian Abhineet Mishra5-minute clip on North East stereotypes is as hilarious as it is food for thought.. (Source: Abhineet Mishraa/YouTube)

Discrimination against the people from North East part of India, and those from the Seven Sisters who live in other parts of the country is unfortunately not new. Even today people often ask stereotyped questions and make disparaging comments whenever they meet a person from India’s northeastern region – from ‘Do you all love Chinese food?’ to ‘They don’t look desi enough’.

To address this issue, stand-up comedian Abhineet Mishra, who is from Shillong, is yet again out with skit ‘With Love from Northeast’, which aims to dispel common misrepresentations and perceptions, while educating the world about a ‘matrilineal society’ and tackles ideas of ‘We’ve heard people eat dogs in the North East’. So, for those who still don’t get the “difference” between people living in the North East and those in China, this video is an absolute eye-opener.

Watch the video here.

Mishra’s first video “Bro, You Know Northeast” from August 2017, also addressed similar stereotyping of North Eastern people and neglect of the region as part of a stand-up gig.

Watch the video here.



Mishra’s 5-minute clip is as much hilarious as it is food for thought.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd