VIDEO: Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Nora Fatehi’s belly dance on ‘Swag Se Swagat’ is going viral

Nora Fatehi, an Indo-Canadian dancer, model and actress, who made her debut in Bollywood film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans has managed to create a buzz on social media with her dancing skills. The Bigg Boss 9 contestant received a lot of admiration and attention from Netizens after she posted a video of herself on Instagram. In the clip, the Canadian model is seen performing a belly dance on the popular song Swag Se Swagat from the movie Tiger Zinda Hai. In just three days, the video has managed to garner a lot of attention and had over 9,00,000 views, at the time of writing.

Along with the video, Fatehi ]also wished her fans a happy New Year and dedicated the dance to new beginnings. “Happy New Years guys ! This is for you! Your endless love and support this year is much appreciated!!! Here’s An Arabic fusion belly dance to swag se swagat! Let’s focus more on love and acceptance this year ! Spread the love guys and swag se karenge new year ka Swagat,” she wrote in her post.

