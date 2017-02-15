Nokia 3310 is coming back: Videos that show why we still love the ‘indestructible’ phone

Nokia 3310 is coming back! Nokia 3310 is coming back!

Nokia 3310 is one phone which people are were emotionally attached with and when smartphones took over, this was probably one of the only phones which people missed for a long time. The battery life of Nokia phones is still talked about because it was undisputedly the best. The phone, first introduced in 2000, is set to make a comeback at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 in Barcelona.

Here we bring two videos for you to proving that this was indeed the ‘strongest phone ever made’. In one of the videos, the phoen is put to a drop test from 900 feet and believe it or not, the phone was still able to recieve calls. In another video, two guys decided to slice the phone using a sword and guess what? Nothing happened to it!

Watch videos here.

