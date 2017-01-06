Netizens lambaste BBC Two’s ‘Real Housewives of ISIS’; call in ‘insensitive, morally bankrupt’

The video has gone viral across all social media platforms. (Source: BBC Two/Facebook) The video has gone viral across all social media platforms. (Source: BBC Two/Facebook)

The atrocities by the Islamic State have haunted the world over the last couple of years. Be it their attacks across cities, beheading of captive journalists or daunting assault on women who are treated as sex slaves for the group’s militants — there is little that shocks the world when it comes to ISIS these days. Their rising power and escalating torture have brought the world together to fight them using utmost strength and will. However, very little has been achieved.

As the world tries to come up with a strategy to restrict them and stop their brutality, BBC tried to deal with it with satire – a move that royally backfired.

A BBC sketch show called the ‘Real Housewives of ISIS’, which was screened on Tuesday (January 3) night, has stirred up quite a controversy, upsetting many. The satirical video shows four Western women, Afsana, Mel, Zaynab and Hadiya, who have travelled to Syria to join the infamous Islamic State and become ‘jihadi brides’. The spoof video is inspired by the American series about wealthy housewives in New York and Beverly Hills. The show depicted Muslim women taking selfies while they wore suicide vests!

In the controversial clip shared by BBC Two on their Facebook page, one of the wives starts crying as her husband “won’t stop talking about his 40 virgins”, a clear reference to what suicide bombers are often promised in paradise for fighting Jihad.

The video, which has gone viral, received sharp criticism from Netizens and few regarded the show as ‘morally bankrupt’ for mocking the plight of the women in Syria and tainting the image of women who wear hijab or naqabs.

It shows these women discussing what to wear for beheading and even posting pictures on Instagram. One wife even says, “I have been widowed five times,” and then a bomb goes off and she rectifies “…six times”.

Though few defended as adult humour, but many more seem insulted.

