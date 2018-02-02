FUNNY VIDEOS: People make models dance and twirl while shopping online

Watch how you can make these models shimmy to your tune. It’s SO fun!! (Source: chastonmiller18/Twitter) Watch how you can make these models shimmy to your tune. It’s SO fun!! (Source: chastonmiller18/Twitter)

Online shopping has made life easier. But we all have our own quirky ways of making it fun. Some of us like to pile up their wishlist, some like to blindly scroll down their screen and others apparently like have some fun with the tiny models on the screen by making them dance to their tune. Yes! we aren’t kidding. A recent video on social media shows a weird shopping style that if you haven’t tried already, we know you will VERY soon.

Tweeted out by chastonmiller18, the video shows her clicking on the different styles and colours on the model on a clothing site, to the tune of Elvis’ Jailhouse Rock, making him do a little shimmy. As soon as the video surfaced on social media, other users shared that they too make these little computer people dance on the screen. Some others even shared similar videos in response.

Watch the video here.

Found this gem in my camera roll pic.twitter.com/mdloatLkCy — Chaston Miller (@chastonmiller18) January 30, 2018

Here’s one of the videos posted as a response.

Reminds me of the time I got kicked out of sports direct for doing this…. pic.twitter.com/lWa6H4Vf6W — Bert (@smuffie) January 31, 2018

Kohl’s wanted in on the action and posted their own video.

And here is another.

Pumping up the jam.

Enjoyed these and itching to try it out yourself? Post your videos and tag @ietrending on Twitter!

